Constitutional amendment to allow no-excuse absentee voting in Delaware completes its first leg

A bill to amend the Delaware Constitution to allow no-excuse absentee voting completes its first leg in the General Assembly.

The State Senate passed a House amended version of the measure Tuesday in a near party-line vote, 16-5. One GOP senator, Eric Buckson (R-Dover), joined Democrats in voting for the bill

Its sponsor, State Senator Darius Brown (D-Wilmington), is pleased the effort to give Delawareans more options to cast a their ballot is moving forward.

“Your vote is just as valid as it is on Election Day. And there are residents that you know for travel reasons, vacation reasons, maybe there's a loved one that is sick, they're unable to be present on Election Day to vote.," said Brown. "And so, through absentee voting, it allows them, without an excuse or falsifying their reason, to be able to vote and have their voice heard in their vote counted.”

This constitutional amendment builds on a 2022 effort to expand absentee voting by statute. But Delaware courts ruled the state’s constitution could not be overruled by a statute.

Since this bill would amend the state constitution, it must pass again in both chambers during another session of the General Assembly to take effect.The earliest that can happen is January.

This story was produced by Univ. of Delaware Statehouse News fellow Darcy Rohman.