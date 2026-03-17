Net metering bill gains Delaware State Senate appproval

A bill to allow solar energy users to send back more power back to the grid clears the State Senate.

Net metering is the process of sending solar energy back to the grid. The state currently caps it at 8%.

Senate Bill 239, sponsored by State Sen, Stephanie Hansen (D-Middletown),would eliminate that cap.

“Practically speaking, many of the utilities are already above the 8% cap. And they’re continuing to accept net metering applications from rooftop solar customers," Hansen said on the State Senate floor Wednesday. "When it comes to renewable energy in Delaware, we don’t have a lot of tools in our toolbox, so we need to maximize our access to those tools wherever we can. That’s what this bill does.”

Hansen adds the ability to net meter is often part of solar users’ financial calculations when installing solar arrays.

The bill passed the State Senate without opposition – 18-0 with 3 absent. It now heads to the House for consideration.

This story was produced by Univ. of Delaware Statehouse News fellows Gia Joella and Darcy Rohman