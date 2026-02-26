Gov. Matt Meyer signs executive order streamlining permitting process for "critical infrastructure projects"

Gov. Matt Meyer signed his first executive order of the year Thursday, establishing new regulations for streamlined permitting processes.

Permitting for larger projects often takes as long as two years, if not more. Meyer’s executive order accelerates that process for “critical infrastructure projects,” including housing, energy, broadband, water and sewer, and mixed development projects.

Delaware State Housing Authority Director Matthew Heckles said Delaware remains about 40 thousand housing units short.

“I think it's a state leading by example and making sure that our permitting processes that every housing project has to go through are easier for the developers, the owners, the investors, to get their projects through…” Heckles said. “If those wheels are greased for them, for that type of project, we can drive the market in that direction.”

The order does not waive safety standards or any other legal requirements and instead aims to streamline cooperation between agencies involved in permitting like DelDOT, DSHA and local land use authorities.

Involved agencies will keep track of permitting to ensure Meyer’s order encourages shorter timelines by submitting public reports.

Meyer said his team is working with local jurisdictions to make this happen and preserve local zoning regulations.

“We're getting on the phone and [doing] what we can to push projects forward, and also, I should say, making sure that state and local governments are working hand in glove,” Meyer said. “In a small place like Delaware, I have no tolerance for government that's pointing fingers when there's a delay.”

Meyer said people have to prioritize moving things forward, especially when it comes to housing.

Delaware needs all kinds of housing – from single family detached to apartment complexes, according to the state’s Housing Authority.

“I think what we've seen in Delaware over the past 20 years is that they are developing a certain type of housing because that is what they're allowed to develop,” Heckles said. “We've been, in some ways, sometimes vilifying the developer because all they're producing is housing that cost $800,000, is 2500 square feet, that's spread out on what used to be a 600 acre farm and is going to be bought by someone retiring from Maryland or Pennsylvania or New Jersey. Those aren't houses that are serving working families here in Delaware.”

Heckles said more multi-family housing would address two problems at once – it would house more people and take up less space.

“By producing housing that is more dense, that is closer to areas where people work, closer to infrastructure, roads and [schools]... all of those things that people need, we'll be creating more affordability for families across the state,” Heckles said.

The executive order is effective immediately with implementation expected within one year.