Electricians oppose additional licensing for low voltage work at state board meeting

The Delaware Board of Electrical Examiners continued discussions about requiring licenses to perform work on low voltage systems.

The idea received significant pushback from Delaware electricians at the Board’s meeting Tuesday. The amendment to state regulation isn’t cemented yet and could require certifications for businesses or each individual worker.

Currently, no license is required to work with low voltage systems like telephone, cable television and landscape lighting systems.

Audio Visual Xperts president Bill Sahm attended the meeting and said he’s concerned the proposed changes could cost customers more because of added travel for inspections.

“It's not just phones, and fiber optic cable, last I know of, does not cause fires ever,” Sahm said. “So I would like to just submit that we would love to be part of the solution, but at the same time, it can't be overwhelming that it destroys our industry. That's my two cents.”

State Sen. Brian Pettyjohn spoke during the Board’s public comment session. He worked in IT before serving in the state’s General Assembly.

“I for one am opposed to having licensed electricians do this type of work,” Pettyjohn said. “I've talked to many electricians who really want nothing to do with data cabling and low voltage cabling, especially the data side. It is a much different skill set.”

Pettyjohn added he understands the concerns over cabling done in an unprofessional manner but believes in the industry’s self regulation.

“This appears to me looking for a solution to a problem that may or may not exist out there in the real world.”

Board members withdrew a proposed change to regulation that, if approved, would have required licensed electricians to perform low voltage work. Amendments in that realm are still on the table.

The Board meets next March 4 at 8:30 a.m. Its agenda is not yet published.