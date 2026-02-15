State Auditor of Accounts asks for funding shift away from contract positions

The State Auditor of Accounts Office asked the Joint Finance Committee to approve a budget shift, so that it can add up to five new positions.

During committee hearings,State Auditor Lydia York said a transfer of $390 thousand from its budget should move to covering fulltime positions, rather than contractors.

Last year, most of its general fund allocation covered personnel. And that was also the case for its special funds, which is money for specific projects or temporary needs.

The transfer reflects the market for certified accountants,York said. But it’s also,“a demonstration of our commitment to moving away from expensive and efficient contractors.”

She said her office’s workload has increased. But its budget doesn’t reflect this and hasn’t gone up in proportion to the state’s total operating budget .

At minimum, one more middle manager position is needed to meet workload increases, she said. Fulltime positions could potentially save time and money because her agency wouldn’t have to rely on outside help or timelines.

screenshot The JFC heard a budget presentation from the state's auditor of accounts office.

Gov. Matt Meyer’s recommended budget did not approve the requests.

State Senator Eric Buckson, a member of the Joint Finance Committee, said he's concerned that if they back the request, it means less financial flexibility.

“Contractual services are easily expendable,” he said. “If there's a downturn, we just don't utilize those.”

York said in fiscal year 2026 her office used approximately $450 thousand in special fund for contractual positions. Her current full-time staff includes five Certified Public Accountants and 16 Certified Fraud Examiners.

She noted that this staff oversees a growing state budget of more than$7 billion.

“There is always work for us to do,” York said. “Getting the work done more quickly isa sortof our next internal goal. And then when we do more work more quickly, we can do more work across the state in ways that might be more beneficial longer term.”