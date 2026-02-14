New Castle County Council speaks out against potential Delmarva Power rate hikes

New Castle County Council encouraged the state Public Service Commission to reject Delmarva Power’s request for a rate increase at its meeting Feb. 10.

Delmarva Power filed a request for a $67.8 million rate increase at the start of the year. This is the organization’s third rate increase request in the last six years, with the last request approved in 2024.

The vote to send a letter to the Commission was nearly unanimous with 11 yeas and one absent. Councilmember Penrose Hollins voted present and recused himself from the vote because his daughter works for Delmarva.

Resolution sponsor David Tackett said Delmarva is accountable to its shareholders to be profitable, but it also needs to serve its customers.

“We need to seek out alternative energy sources here in our state as we move forward,” Tackett said. “I believe that's being done currently, and I hope that that will be achieved… They're going to offer some type of incentive for certain rate payers, but yet forcing other rate payers to pay more just doesn't feasibly make sense where we're at with this. So I will be, obviously, as a co-prime, supporting this and urging Dover to follow up appropriately.”

Council President Monique Williams Johns added she personally felt the effects of rate increases and encouraged people to call Delmarva Power and take advantage of assistance programs they offer.

Co-sponsor Councilmember Kevin Caneco said he hopes the Commission will take action in Dover.

“I think it's unprecedented,” Caneco said. “I think it is geared at shareholder profits and executive compensation more than it is at protecting our consumers as they see skyrocketing energy fees consistently. Now is not the time to be raising power bills on the citizens here in New Castle County.”

In a quarterly call for Exelon investors, a spokesperson said Delmarva applied for the increase to account for "support system reliability, investments, storm remediation and storm damage costs."

The Public Service Commission is expected to review Delmarva’s request later this year.