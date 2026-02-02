DelDOT plows are still clearing snow and ice in the northern half of the state

More than a week after the snow fell in Delaware, DelDOT trucks are still out and about trying to clear the snow and ice.

DelDOT is still addressing areas in New Castle and Kent Counties, thanks to subfreezing weather following the snow and ice.

Traditionally, snow is usually accompanied by 20-to-30 degree weather, but then temperatures get above freezing, allowing salt and the weather to melt any snow and ice.

This time, the snow, sleet and freezing rain froze quicker because of frigid temperatures which made it extremely difficult to remove the ice and snow packs.

Primary and secondary roads were addressed within 36 hours according to DelDOT’s C.R. McLeod, He admits they weren’t perfect but passable, which is the goal.

McLeod says don’t be surprised to still see DelDOT plow trucks out working even when the weather warms up.

"Another unusual occurrence will be once we do get some warming and we start to see it break up some, it's not going to be uncommon to see some plows going out for us, to push it off the roadway, more, because we couldn't do it, right? It froze up, and then it was just there,” said McLeod. “It could be later this month. Hey, we get a stretch of 40° days, and we're sending plows out weeks after a storm."

To help make progress and get kids back in school, DelDOT has leaned heavily on contractors, a possibility they account for every winter should the need arise to mobilize them.

And DelDOT hit neighborhoods and areas they usually don’t to help get schools open again.

"We did that. You know, obviously in coordination. You know, working with the governor and Department of Education realizing the challenges they were facing obviously needing to get kids back to school," said McLeod.

Prior to this latest storm, DelDOT has used up about half of its $10 million budget for winter storms, and the expectation is it will now exceed that budget.