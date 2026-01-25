Delaware feeling the impact of winter storm, remains under state of emergency

The First State is hunkering down as a major winter storm sweeps across the state.

A winter storm warning is in effect and the updated National Weather Service forecast is calling for snow today, followed a changeover to a wintry mix.

Between 2-5 inches has fallen throughout the state as of 8:30 this morning with 4.6 inches reported in Harrington and 4.2 inches in Smyrna.

8-12 inches is still expected in New Castle Count with two-tenths of an inch of ice is expected after the changeover this afternoon

In central Delaware, as much as 5-9 are expected tenth of an inch of sleet anticipated later.

Sussex County should see 4-6 with a changeover to rain forecast in the afternoon.

Once the storm leaves, bitterly cold temperatures will follow with lows in the teens for the rest of the week and highs not rising above freezing.

Delaware is under a state of emergency and a Level I driving restriction which encourages people not to drive unless there is a significant safety, health, or business reason to do so.

DelDOT plows are working up and down the state, but roads, including main arteries, such as I-95 and Route 1, remain snow covered.

There’s a state of emergency in Wilmington – and its offices will be closed Monday

The Univ. of Delaware will suspended operations on its Newark campus Monday. There will be no in person classes.

Delaware State University campus operations will be conducted remotely Monday with asynchronous classes held virtually.