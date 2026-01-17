Wilmington City Council adds gender identity as a protected class

Wilmington City Council passed an ordinance adding gender identity as a protected class.

Wilmington City Councilmember Zanthia Oliver brought the ordinance to Council in December.

It defines gender identity as “a gender-related identity, appearance, expression, or behavior of a person, regardless of the person’s assigned sex at birth.”

“I don't think because of a person's gender that they should be committing suicide or being targeted,” Oliver said.

The Finance and Economic Development Committee recommended Council approve the ordinance ahead of the vote.

Oliver said the ordinance will bring the city code into line with state law.

“And at this time when the nation's dialogue is targeting people who are in Wilmington, we just want Wilmington to know we stand up for them,” Oliver said. “This is a simple ordinance to underscore the importance of protecting Wilmington residents.”

Councilmembers approved the ordinance 11-0 and two absent.

Councilmember Coby Owens requested to be added as a co-sponsor alongside three others.

“It’s extremely needed in the city of Wilmington,” Owens said.