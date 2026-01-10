Wilmington City Council changes code to require fiscal impact statements for all ordinances

Wilmington City Council ordinances now must include a fiscal impact statement from the city’s Office of Management and Budget in order to be voted on. The law goes into effect Jan. 18 unless Mayor John Carney vetoes the bill.

Wilmington City Council members passed the ordinance at Thursday’s regular meeting with 9 yeas.

All Councilmembers speaking supported the ordinance’s efforts toward transparency, including Councilmember Christian Willauer, who voted against it.

Willauer said she is concerned that future administrations could drag their feet on requesting a fiscal impact statement, which would stop Council from being able to vote on an ordinance.

“We have to know how much things are going to cost in order to be able to make good decisions,” Willauer said. “And I like the fact that you're thinking about laying out a process… I just worry that that could trip up the whole legislative process, and I don't think we should get ourselves into that.”

The law before Thursday’s vote stated the city clerk had to read into the record if the OMB did not provide a fiscal impact statement. Now, the law department must provide a statement.

The statement does not need to be available for an ordinance’s first or second reading.

Councilmember Michelle Harlee said ordinances with fiscal impact statements make her and her colleagues’ decisions easier.

“I do believe understanding the fiscal impact is really good governance,” Harlee said. “So thank you council member Bracey, and I would like to be added as a co-sponsor.”

Councilmember Yolanda McCoy concurred, saying it’s easier for Council to get behind an ordinance when they understand its financial impact.

“So I do like the fact that we will be a little bit more specific when it comes to the fiscal impact statement and know exactly where all of the dollars are being spent,” McCoy said.

Councilmember Alexander Hackett questioned the need to codify such a practice at this time, but he still voted in favor of the requirement.

If a fiscal impact statement cannot be prepared in time for a vote, the OMB must include a statement explaining why.

This ordinance changing procedures has no anticipated negative fiscal impact.