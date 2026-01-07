State Senator Dave Lawson says he won't run for reelection

State senator Dave Lawson (R-Marydel) announced Wednesday that he won’t seek reelection in 2026.

Lawson has represented Senate District 15 in Kent County since 2010. He is one of six Republican representatives in Delaware’s State Senate currently.

State Senate Minority Whip Brian Pettyjohn (R-Georgetown) says Lawson will be remembered for his advocacy for veterans and law enforcement.

Two other GOP lawmakers in the house of representatives, Rich Collins (R-Millsboro) and Charles Postles (), said in November that they also will not seek reelection. Pettyjohn believed his party should be able to hold the seats.

"Those three districts, Representative Postles's district kind of overlaps with Senator Lawson's district," Pettyjohn said. "They are heavy Republican districts, so I'm not concerned about losing those seats."

Collins represents Delaware’s 41st House district, covering Dagsboro, Frankford, Selbyville, and Millsboro. Postles represents Delaware’s 33rd House district, covering parts of Milford, Frederica, and Magnolia.

Pettyjohn added Collins house district overlaps slightly with his own seat in the State Senate, indicating a base of Republican voters.

Lawson said in his announcement that it was time to let someone younger step in to represent Senate District 15.

Delaware's 2026 Primary Election is Tuesday, September 15.