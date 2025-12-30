Delawareans who party too much for New Year's can get help with a ride home

The Sober Rides initiative returns for New Year’s Eve.

Sober Rides is a Delaware Office of Highway Safety initiative that encourages Delawareans to stay safe while out celebrating holidays.

It provides a $20 ride-share voucher for either Uber or Lyft with the goal of preventing impaired driving during one of the most dangerous nights of the year.

From 2020 through 2024 in the period starting December 15 and ending on December 31, there were 310 impaired driving crashes and 17 impaired driving-related fatal crashes in Delaware.

Voucher claims open at 3 p.m. today. Kayla Mason is a community relations officer for the Delaware Office of Highway Safety.

"And vouchers will be valid December 31st from 5 PM until January 1st at 3 AM, and you can claim those vouchers at mysoberrides.com," said Mason.

Mason notes the voucher will be released at intervals throughout the day, so if it’s unavailable when you check you are encouraged to check back.

"For New Year's Eve, we're actually releasing more Sober Rides vouchers later in the evening to better match when people are most likely to need them. On previous holidays we've seen vouchers claimed, but not always redeemed,” said Mason. “So by shifting availability toward peak celebration hours we hope to see a higher success rate in rides taken versus vouchers claimed."

Sober Rides is available statewide.