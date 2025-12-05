Milford sends $200,000 to Carlisle Fire Company for improvements

Milford’s Carlisle Fire Company receives $200,000 for a new building and equipment upgrades.

The $200,000 dollars comes from the town’s Public Safety Enhancement Fund. It will facilitate upgrades to Carlisle’s EMS equipment, and the creation of a new station that will serve as another location for responding personnel to equip for emergencies.

Milford Mayor Todd Culotta says the new location will help response times.

“Absolutely, it’s definitely something that’s been needed for a long time. They’ll have a presence from the substation, and it completely changes the logistics of a centralized fire department and going back out where this just puts them closer to the problem.” he said.

Culotta notes Milford remains a growing area, and response time issues are a symptom of that growth. He adds the city remains ready to address any other growth-related problems through “careful planning”

The Public Safety Enhancement fund is filled via small charges on the tax bills of those living in the area, and can only be spent on capital projects such as this one.

This allocation leaves the fund with $60,000 dollars, but Culotta anticipates it will fill back up “very quickly”.

“I think the funding will consistently replenish itself with the growth that we are having, and that’s the benefit of growth.” he said.

The new station will inhabit an already existing pole barn on Cedar Beach Road. Because it is in a residential area, it will require a conditional use permit from the city, something Carlisle will seek during Milford City Council’s December 8th meeting.