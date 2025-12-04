Delaware State Treasurer Colleen Davis will not seek reelection

Davis announced Thursday she will not run again, leaving office after her term ends at the end of 2026.

In a statement, Davis says she came to the decision after months of reflection, saying “it’s the right moment for me both personally and professionally, and I want to make room for a new leader to step in.”

Davis adds she is proud of the office’s achievements during her two terms, specifically noting bond refinancing during the covid pandemic, modernizing savings programs like DE529, and the Delaware EARNS program: a retirement plan for small business owners in the First State.

Davis also thanked her team at the Office of the State Treasurer, commending them for “working hard every day to make life better in our state”

Davis previously ran for Delaware’s lone U.S. House seat in 2024, but ended that bid, citing personal and family health concerns. She learned she has a rare genetic mutation that poses a risk of cancer and elected to undergo surgery to address those concerns.

Davis says she’ll continue to work with the Meyer administration and state legislators during her final year in office and thanked the people of Delaware for the opportunity to serve them as treasurer, calling it “the honor of a lifetime”