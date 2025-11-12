State opens Sussex County Family Courthouse, Kent to follow.

The state opens its Sussex County Family Court Courthouse this week.

The final total cost was around 142 million dollars, funded through Bond Bill payouts secured over the last few years.

Chief Judge of Family Court Michael Newell.

“Worth every penny. Frankly, I’m surprised that it wasn’t more than that. But we have to design buildings to last, and so you have to spend the money to get the quality product in the end and we did that.” he said.

The new building was designed to improve privacy and safety, adding specific private areas where attorneys can meet with their clients, dedicated mediation rooms for families attempting to reach an agreement out of court, and alternate routes for incarcerated individuals to enter court rooms.

Previously, there were instances where attorneys, judges, and incarcerated individuals would all share the same elevator.

And many of the new features are borrowed from what’s worked elsewhere, according to Newell.

“When I was first a judge, I was in New Castle County. We had larger courtrooms, a little more airy, a little more light, safer, a little more dignity. Coming down to Kent and Sussex County, that was not the case.” he told DPM.

The facility also features a front facing security station with ample lobby space. Court officials say the previous building sometimes had lines spilling out the front door.

The building's features were designed with safety in mind, with new areas that can separate parties if necessary and give families privacy. Dedicated mediation rooms are also available for parents trying to settle things outside of a courtroom.

Isreal Hale / Delaware Public Media Sussex Family Courthouse's mediation rooms were designed with privacy and comfort in mind, according to staff.

Mediation services used to be held in mediator offices, which were often cramped and lacked privacy. Now, the courthouse offers seven mediation conference rooms which offer both space and privacy and have TV hookups for presentations or Zoom call-ins, according to court staff.

Those mediation services remain free of charge to those using them.

The facility also features a front facing security station with ample lobby space. Court officials say the previous building sometimes had lines spilling out the front door.

The new building also provides homes to many of the legal systems partners, like Child Support Services, Office of the Public Defender, and Domestic Violence Advocate, among others.

The Sussex Law Library will also find its home in the new building moving forward, providing information for the public, the judiciary, legal professionals, and other government officials.

Isreal Hale / Delaware Public Media Sussex Law Library will move from its previous location on Market Street to the new courthouse.

Sussex County will eventually take over the previous location on Market Street, plans for the building from the County are not currently decided.

Courtrooms were also reworked to be much larger for both safety and comfort reasons, with Chief of Community Relations Sean O'Sullivan noting longer, connected tables replace typical fragmented counsel desks to encourage a vibe of collaboration rather than antagonism.

Court rooms are also now adorned with artwork produced by artist John Denato in collaboration with individuals who were in the foster system, featuring encouraging language and bright colors for the benefit of any children who find themselves in the court room.

Isreal Hale / Delaware Public Media Murals with encouraging language adorn the walls of three courtrooms.

Officials say the Kent County Family Courthouse will have a similar design and price tag, bringing the total cost to $284 million across both buildings.

Kent County Family Courthouse is expected to be completed within the next six months.