Dover City Council approves joining DSHA pilot program, despite some reservations

Dover City Council votes to join the Delaware State Housing Authority’s pilot program providing technical assistance for zoning and land use reform, despite some reservations.

The Delaware Housing Authority is offering a pilot program that provides technical assistance for zoning and land use reform. It aims to help local governments identify and implement zoning practices that increase the supply of affordable housing.

But wording requiring participants to adopt at least one DSHA recommendation made through the program drew opposition from some city officials, including

Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen.

“I have concerns that by approving this resolution, we are usurping local authority, under threat from the Governor that if we do not do this, there will be consequences.” he said.

Delaware Housing Authority Director Matthew Heckles argues while the state is strongly encouraging participation, it remains completely optional, and the program is meant to reduce zoning barriers many municipalities simply do not have the staff to navigate on their own.

Some council members and city officials took issue with the state’s approach to the affordable housing issue, and expressed doubts that joining the program would produce tangible change.

Council President Fred Neil.

“The state does not consider, including in this resolution, how to keep tenant housing built for low and fixed-income individuals affordable. Once the building is sold, the affordability disappears because the tenants are saddled with new and mostly higher loans to pay off the buyer. ” he said.

Neil argues that Dover is already addressing affordable housing, noting “developments are springing up all over."

Councilwoman Tricia Arndt encouraged the council to see the program as an opportunity, rather than an obligation.

"These are the experts in housing. We are not tied to the recommendations, but to have state housing come in, with their expertise, and take a look at our policies, our ordinances, our [comprehensive] plan, and share with us their thoughts on how we can make improvements on what we're already doing well" she said.

Dover City Solicitor Daniel Griffith noted that a condition of the state's assistance through the pilot program does require the city to adopt at least one of their recommendations.

Councilman David Anderson agreed with Mayor Christiansen.

"We are making a commitment, even though we have a right to sort of back out of it. I agree with our mayor, that we are setting a precedent, and if we're going to do that then I want them to be giving us a pile of money" Anderson said. "If they're not going to give us money, then I don't see any reason to give up the sovereignty of the city."

The council ultimately voted 7-1 to join the pilot program after striking a requirement about parking. Dover is already expecting a new 325 spot garage before the end of next year.

