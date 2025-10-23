Belle Mead Farms faces renewed traffic concerns.

A proposed rezoning of Belmead Farms to allow developers to build a mixed-use housing and commercial complex is facing renewed concern.

Sussex County Council heard a proposed rezoning for 39-acres of farmland along Route 24. Developers want permission to eventually build a mixed use housing and commercial complex on it.

The zoning they seek, C-4, is typically used for large commercial shopping centers, like the Atlantic Fields proposal the county also heard this month, but allows for up to 40% of the surface area to be residential buildings like apartments.

Sussex County originally deferred action to pose traffic impact questions to DelDOT, which confirmed their analysis did not take into account a potential approval of the Atlantic Fields project, which is estimated to bring 22,800 daily trips to the area once built.

For residents like Roselyn Meilaender, that’s troubling.

“Turning right to go left, and going miles out of your way, speeding past the schools in the right-hand land to get to the merge point faster. I’ve witnessed these things myself, it’s very dangerous, and happens every day.” she said.

Many residents cite traffic as the reason they oppose the Belmead plan. Judy Rose Seibert is a spokesperson for the Route 24 alliance.

“I am in favor of planned commercial districts for the many benefits that they have. However, the Belmead site is inappropriate for a C-4 zoning. I’m also aware that we do need affordable housing, but again I say the Belmead site is inappropriate.” she said.

Meilaender, Rose Seibert, and others told Council those dangerous traffic conditions will only worsen without proper road infrastructure to properly support these proposed developments.

Sussex County Council will consider the zoning change again in November.