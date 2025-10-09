Sussex County Council approved ordinance changes for Northstar development.

Sussex County Council approves zoning changes for the planned Northstar development in Lewes.

The proposed 433-acre mixed-use development, managed by applicant Northstar Property LLC, promises to add 758 single family home lots and 94 multi-family units to the housing market in Lewes; it also has a proposed 96,000 square feet of commercial space.

The zoning changes sought were to allow for that commercial space, which proponents and developers argue allow future residents to walk to places they work and shop, keeping traffic off of the proposed Route 9 location.

The motion passed in a 3-2 vote; council members Jane Gruenebaum and John L. Riley were opposed.

Sussex County Councilmember Matt Lloyd was one yes vote.

“In an effort to allow people to live where they work, work where they live, and to take traffic off of Route 1 and keep it on Route 9, I’m going to vote yes.” he said.

Council member Gruenebaum explained her "no" vote.

“The approved residential part of the development will add substantially to the daily trips and further burden Route 9 and Beaver Dam Road." she said. "Permitted uses, which attract substantial traffic from outside the development impose unsightly commercial space [and] increase noise and light pollution, [which] is at odds with the surrounding residencies. I cannot approve this, I vote no.”

Councilman Riley echoed her comments, adding that, traffic aside, the volume of development and expansion in the county is happening too quickly.

The proposed development is also across the street from The Vineyards, another mixed-use housing addition that includes luxury apartments and commercial spaces.

Members of the public noted during a comment period that, in addition to increased local traffic, schools and hospitals are overwhelmed by “too many people, and not enough space."

Northstar Property LLC have not yet specified which commercial businesses may be involved.