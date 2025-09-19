Smyrna officials approve large mixed-use development

A large mixed-use development is coming to Smyrna.

The currently unnamed project, located on Highway 13 north of Smyrna, would provide apartments along with commercial space, including one drive-through fast food restaurant. It came before Smyrna Town Council with a laundry list of conditions dictated by code and the city’s Planning Commission.

County Planning Director Jeremy Rothman told council members the project would be a big one in terms of housing.

“The applicant is proposing four four-story buildings, and each of these four-story buildings are going to be 32 dwelling units in size," he told council members. "And then it is permitted by the terms of the zoning, the underlying zoning ordinance.”

Rothman also noted the project’s location north of the city puts it in a good position for people who commute to Wilmington.

“This is where you'd want new development is where these nodes of people, they're going to be commuting - we know they're going to be commuting, likely not working in Smyrna," he said. "They could be, but many of them will likely be commuting to Wilmington or elsewhere.”

While council members seemed largely supportive, they did have questions about access for emergency vehicles, whether a single entrance to the site would create traffic problems, and who would pay for utility connections to the site.

Town Council voted to approve the project with the conditions. One councilman, at-large member Ken Olson, voted against it.