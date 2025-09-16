Milford will take a look at Airport Road improvements

Transportation planners will be taking a yearlong look at a busy corridor in Milford.

Airport Road between Canterbury Road and US 113 is a busy stretch, with neighborhoods, apartments, stores, and medical offices adjacent, as well as a large distribution center on the way.

With that in mind, a Dover Kent Metropolitan Planning Organization study will analyze how the corridor can be improved. Savannah Edwards is a planner with the Rossi Group.

“We're going to be looking at intersection improvements," she said. "So that means for vehicles, trucks, pedestrians, and bicyclists, and then ways to establish bicycle and pedestrian connectivity all the way around the corridor.”

The process is still in the early stages; planners are gathering public input from users of the corridor and nearby businesses, as well as getting ready to do traffic counts.

After the first round of public input, planners will generate draft recommendations and get public comment on those, before refining a final list of ideas for city officials.

A final report is expected next spring.