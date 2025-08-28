Delaware State Police rolls out Blue Envelope program to assist developmentally disabled encounters.

The Blue Envelope program is a new statewide initiative that State Police officials say is designed to help drivers with disabilities navigate encounters with law enforcement.

The First State will join as one of around 10 states, including Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Charles Sawchenko, Behavioral Health Consultant and Special Project Trainer for Law Enforcement with the Delaware State Police worked to develop the Blue Envelope program in Delaware.

“The blue envelope is a very practical and simple tool that to communicate to a police officer that the person has autism or another disability that may challenge their communication” he told DPM.

Sawchenko says those communication issues can cause some officers to misinterpret situations with disabled victims or witnesses, especially when those with developmental disorders are 7 times more likely to have contact with law enforcement.

“And that’s not because they’re misbehaving or committing crimes, it’s because they’re more likely to be victims. So, it’s highly important not to misinterpret any behaviors. ” he said.

The blue envelope aims to prevent those misinterpretations. It’s a simple document outlining the disabilities the individual handing it over has, and some common behaviors and occurrences that come as a result of those conditions.

Blue envelopes are free of charge and are available without any qualifying questions or identification being necessary. They can be obtained by affected individuals or friends and family at any Delaware State Police Troop.