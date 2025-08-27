Seaford City Council votes to allow marijuana sales

Recreational marijuana sales are legal in Seaford.

Just over a year ago, Seaford passed an ordinance allowing up to two recreational marijuana sales locations to open in the city, but that ordinance had one big condition - it would only come into effect if marijuana was legalized at the federal level.

At a meeting on Tuesday, Seaford City Council voted to do away with that condition, aligning it with state law. Still, Mayor Matthew McCoy stressed that the proposal was not about marijuana but about zoning.

“Our job is to go over our code and make adjustments via our code to what's been put down at the state level," he said.

Public comment was light - only three speakers, two of whom spoke in favor of the measure.

One of those was cannabis educator Emily Wilkins, who works with Delaware Tech’s cannabis training program.

“If you've been into a liquor store, you are not thinking the same thing as a dispensary," she said. "There are license scanners, there are verification steps. There are certifications.”

Council members themselves had little to say on the matter, other than Councilman Michael Bradley, the lone vote against allowing marijuana sales to come into the city.

“When everybody's home in bed at night, guess what? The police are going to have extra activity and they're going to have to mop up the mess," Bradley told colleagues