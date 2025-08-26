Milford City Council tables vote on controversial development project.

During its Monday meeting, Milford Council members voted unanimously to table the application to build a major subdivision on Truitt Avenue.

The project seeks to build 39 townhomes and one single family home on about 4 and a half acres along the west side Truitt Avenue between Northwest Third and Sixth Street

Multiple issues were raised during an hour of deliberation and discussion. Ward 4 Councilwoman Katrina Wilson pointed to one in particular.

“We really need housing, and I understand that. And we want housing. But this project having so many variances, it makes me concerned.” she said.

The project was approved for 32 total variances to town code needed for construction, which was among two issues raised the most during the meeting. The other was the location for proposed buildings is near a known flood plain.

These concerns were echoed by the Milford Planning Commission during their August 19th meeting.

The applicant noted he is attempting to fill a need for housing in the community, saying that this project promises affordable housing units.

Council members acknowledged the urgent need for housing but also debated the definition of affordable housing.

“Honestly, none of my employees can afford to get a house. We need low-income housing. We don’t need affordable housing, because if affordable housing is 300 [thousand], we need low-income housing.” said Ward 1 Councilwoman Madula Kalesis.

Tabling a vote on the project does not kill the proposal, but its future remains unclear. Council suggested the developer schedule an appointment to work further with the town to address how the project can meet community needs.