Milford Planning Commission will not recommend Truitt Avenue subdivision for approval.

The Milford Planning Commission recommends against an application for a major subdivision project on Truitt Avenue.

The plan seeks to build 39 townhouses and one single family home on about 4.5 acres along the west side Truitt Avenue between Northwest Third and Sixth Streets. It had already received approval of 32 variances from the town’s Board of Adjustment.

It did not receive the Planning Commission' s backing during its Tuesday meeting.

The commission's top concern is the project's planned location in a common flood zone, which they say would pose a danger to residents and the possibility for extensive damage to any buildings there.

Commissioners also took issue with several waivers attached to the plan that needed approval to greenlight the development; commissioners voted on five and rejected three of them.

These waivers included a reduction in pavement width from the normally required 36 feet to 30, which was approved; a waiver to reduce to requirement for right-of-way lanes from 60 feet to 43.3 feet, which was denied; a request to be allowed to plot land on floodplains, which was denied; a waiver to allow platting within 25 feet of delineated wetlands under the jurisdiction of the Army Corps of Engineers, which was denied; and a waiver which requires shade trees 150 feet on center on each side of a road, which was approved.

Commissioner Shelby DiConstanzo was among those voting against recommending the project.

“I vote to deny the application for a preliminary major subdivision, based on the outcome of the waivers and protecting the ecological integrity of the area.” she said.

Vice Chair Ian Wright also voted 'no.'

“I vote opposed to the motion just for the basis of trying to stick to the Chapter 200 8A 14A, in effort to have the code meaningful in keeping formalities and appearance and safety at the forefront.” he said.

The applicants also wanted to provide cash-in-lieu of the requirement to build recreational areas in residential areas, an option allowed for in town code if approved by the Planning Commission; this was also denied.

The project also faced substantial opposition during public comment, which raised concerns similar to those expressed by commissioners.

Milford City Council is scheduled to take up the plan at its August 25th meeting.