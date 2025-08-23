Camden officials bicker over tax cut

A proposal to lower property tax rates in Camden dies a quiet death after a contentious debate among town officials.

After delaying a vote until the new fiscal year was already underway, Camden Town Council passed its budget last month, with a substantial property tax cut to make revenue neutral following reassessment.

But at a meeting earlier this month, Mayor Larry Dougherty introduced a plan to drop residential and commercial rates even more, by a modest three cents per 100 dollars of assessed value.

That move prompted pushback from Councilman Daniel Woodall.

“There was a public hearing. Things were looked at, discussed," Woodall said. "Now we can just say, ‘scrap all that procedure and just with the stroke of the pen do something? Is that how that works now?”

Dougherty retorted that the change came after complaints from the public, although only a few people spoke at the July budget hearing.

“We are being responsive," Doughtery contended.

"Well, then, why wasn't the correct decision made in the first place, if we're having to redo it?" Woodall countered.

When Dougherty called for a motion to approve the tax cut, he was met with silence. A motion by Woodall to reject the tax proposal failed to find a second. That led to a testy exchange between Dougherty and Woodall.

“And am I being told now that that tax rate stands?" Dougherty asked.

” I don't think anyone needs to tell you that, sir.," Woodall replied. "It's already in existence.”

Camden’s property tax rate remains at 43 cents per $100 of assessed value for commercial properties and 23 cents per $100 for residential properties.