Delaware Department of Labor launches virtual series on youth employment

Delaware’s Department of Labor launches a virtual information series to help employers better understand the benefits - and the rules - of employing young people.

The series of virtual meetings is an outgrowth of Governor Matt Meyer's first executive order, signed on his inauguration day. That order directed state officials to expand apprenticeships and work-based learning opportunities for the state's youth.

“We're going to bring together folks from the business community, educators, parents, students themselves, advocates that want to have a part in employing and enhancing the work experience for our youth," says Katie Grasso with the Delaware Department of Labor.

The first call in the monthly series, set for August 21 at 11 am, will focus on some legal aspects of employing workers ages 14-18, including state laws and compliance regulations for businesses.

“There are certain times that our youth can work and cannot work," Grasso says. "There are different break schedules, so we'll be going over things like that to make sure that they're in compliance and that our youth are safe on the job."

The Youth Workforce Connect Call is designed not just for employers, but for community organizations, workforce partners, and educators as well.

Grasso says employing youth provides benefits for employers -- and employees.

“You can gain so much to figure out, ‘is this really what I want to do?’ You're gaining soft skills, you're gaining responsibility, and you could be contributing to your household," she says.

Future calls in the series will cover how to create a healthy work environment, and sharing tools and resources for employers and community organizations.