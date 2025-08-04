© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Three housing bills by Blunt Rochester move forward in US Senate

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published August 4, 2025 at 2:42 PM EDT
Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester in a meeting of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee in July 2025.
Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester in a meeting of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee in July 2025.

Three housing-related bills sponsored by Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester are moving forward.

Blunt Rochester’s three bills were packaged into a single measure, the ROAD to Housing Act, last week and passed out of committee in its first bipartisan housing markup session in more than ten years.

Blunt Rochester says the combination of housing measures addresses a large and growing problem in the US.

“We know that we have a housing crisis in this country - about 4.7 million units short," she said. "And what that means is that it puts a crunch on all of us.”

That shortage includes tens of thousands of units in Delaware, she says.

“Our focus is cutting red tape, doing pre-approved home designs, incentivizing development and investment, and ultimately it's a number one priority for me because it's a number one priority for Delaware," she says.

One piece would raise the limit on how much banks can invest in community projects, like affordable housing. Another would help local governments create pre-approved plans for missing middle housing, streamlining the permitting process. The third would task HUD with creating example zoning laws that localities could adapt.

“And that's going to give our state and local governments frameworks to reimagine zoning and to bring it into the 21st century," she says. "The last time something like this was done was in the 1920s.”

The ROAD to Housing Act cleared the Republican-led Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee unanimously and awaits debate in the full Senate.
Politics & Government
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
See stories by Martin Matheny