State historic preservation office seeks public input

Delaware’s Historic Preservation Plan will be updated soon, and state officials want to hear from members of the public.

Delaware’s Historic Preservation Office is reaching out to Delawareans with a short online survey to help state officials understand the public’s priorities when it comes to protecting the state’s historic sites.

The survey is intended to guide policymaking, but it is also meant for preservation advocates, historic property owners, and residents interested in historic preservation. It builds upon previous plans, most recently a 2018 document.

The brief survey asks about specific sites that a respondee thinks deserves more attention, as well as questions about what role local, state, and federal government should play in historic preservation. It also solicits opinions on the greatest threats facing Delaware’s historic places.

The 17 question survey takes just a few minutes to fill out and responses are anonymous.

The state Historic Preservation Office will keep the survey open until August 26. You can find a link to the survey at history.delaware.gov.

The 2018 plan laid out six broad goals for historic preservation in the First State, including strengthening the state’s historic preservation program, building and enhancing relationships between agencies with a stake in historic preservation, and encouraging local governments to include historic preservation in their planning efforts.

The next Historic Preservation Plan will cover the next five years.