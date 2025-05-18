Kent officials express comfort with zoning for recreational marijuana

Kent County Levy Court plans to vote on a resolution urging state legislators to keep localities in mind when it comes to legislation concerning marijuana.

The resolution was on the May 13 agenda, but was tabled to consider a new draft. Levy Court postponed the vote, likely to May 20, because the original version referred specifically to SB 75 currently before the General Assembly and commissioners want a more generalized draft.

SB 75 seeks to loosen county-wide zoning restrictions on recreational marijuana dispensaries.

Levy Court President Joanne Masten said county and state officials have a close relationship.

“We will never go against the state," she said. "All we're asking them is to be cognizant that the county is in the best position to understand the county needs because we do our local zoning and our ordinances, as well as variances.”

As other jurisdictions in the state look at various changes to their zoning laws to accommodate cannabis facilities, Masten says its zoning rules are in good shape.

“We did not set about to change any of our zoning because of marijuana, because we already have our zones. We know where industrial goes. We know where agriculture is. We know where residential is and we know where retail is," she said.

She adds while other jurisdictions seek the ability to tax marijuana sales, there doesn’t seem to be an appetite for that in Kent County.

“It has never come to me from any Commissioner, nor even any of the residents about taxing marijuana," she said.

Masten says the county is doing a good job of operating within its means, and she doesn’t favor any kind of tax increase.