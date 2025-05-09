Wilmington City Council to vote on rent stabilization proposal

After some heated debate and lengthy public comment, a move to control rent in Wilmington advances out of a City Council committee.

Councilwoman Shané Darby’s proposal would limit rent increases to either the change in the Consumer Price Index or a flat three percent, whichever is lower.

“This ordinance does not stop rent increases and simply says you cannot increase rent excessively," she said. "That's it.”

There would be some exceptions, for example in the case of new construction, which would be exempt for ten years. Landlords making renovations could get permission from the council to raise rents higher than the cap as well.

While members of the City Council’s Community Development and Urban Planning Committee seemed supportive, Mayor John Carney’s office has reservations. Daniel Walker is the mayor’s deputy chief of staff.

He stressed the extra burden the move would place on city staffers and the need for reform in the city’s License and Inspection Department, which would enforce the law if it passes.

“And so our position is that we double down on what we know is working and increasing the supply of affordable housing across the city of Wilmington," Walker added.

Darby responded by stressing the urgency of the problem.

“We can walk and chew gum at the same time. It doesn't have to be, ‘Oh we have to do this first before this.’ No, they all can happen at the same time because people are in need today," she said.

Darby’s bill passed the committee, and is likely to be voted on by the full council on May 22.