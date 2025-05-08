Harrington mayor defeated in landslide election

Harrington’s first-term mayor is voted out of office by an overwhelming majority.

Mayor Duane Bivans lost his re-election bid to Frank Tolson, a member of the city’s Board of Adjustment, with about 13 percent of the vote. Unofficial results reported by Daily State News show Tolson with 130 votes compared to Bivans’ 19.

Bivans has been in city government for fifteen years, first as a member of the City Council. He was appointed to the mayor’s office in 2020 to fill a vacancy, and ran unopposed in 2021.

Tolson’s four-year term begins on June 2.

There will also be two new faces on the City Council. Emeridge “Tony” Williams was elected to the District 1 seat, while Bonita Benson won election in District 3. Both candidates ran unopposed.