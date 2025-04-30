Housing Stability Program to end in May

A state program providing emergency help to renters facing eviction is coming to an end.

Delaware’s Housing Stability Program was funded through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance program, and launched last August. With that federal funding expiring, so is Delaware’s program.

Delaware State Housing Authority Matthew Heckles says in its eight months of operation, the program has provided help to over 1,400 households.

“Tenants who were renting and were facing hardship were able to go through different partners that we supported with the program," he says. "Essentially, people were able to get rental assistance to avoid evictions.”

Heckles says the funding was from COVID-era relief money, and its expiration is not related to sweeping budget cuts from the Trump administration.

“It was slated to expire in September," Heckles says. "The announcement that we put out now is essentially that we're going to run out of money in that fund a little before that expiration.”

While there are other sources of help available to renter facing eviction, Heckles says they’re more limited, and that’s a concern.

“Those programs are a little more restrictive and not quite as generous in terms of the assistance that's offered through them, so it is a concern moving forward. The housing prices are not coming down," he says.

Heckles says DSHA is working with private and public partners to find new ways to assist renters.

As the program winds down, Heckles says it will help eligible people on a first come, first served basis until its money runs out. He urges people in need to apply quickly, because the application portal will close soon.