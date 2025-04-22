Real ID requirements are coming in two weeks

Delawareans looking to catch a plane should take a quick look at their driver’s license or state ID card.

Starting May 7, TSA agents will begin scrutinizing IDs to make sure they comply with the federal Real ID law. Without one, you may be unable to get on a plane at the airport and access some federal facilities.

“You may be subject to more security measures, or you may not be able to board at all. You may also not be allowed admission into federal agencies, federal buildings," says DelDOT's Kathryn Beasley.

Making sure your Delaware license or state ID card is compliant is easy Beasley says.

“All you have to do is look at your driver’s license or your ID card. Look in the upper right hand corner and see if you have either a gold star or a white star in a gold circle, and either one of those symbols lets you know that you are real ID compliant," she said.

Delaware was among the first states to start issuing Real ID-compliant IDs, meaning that most Delawareans are already in compliance.

“We are 85% compliant, so most residents already have their real ID - so make sure you do check for that symbol first - and that's roughly about over 742,000 Delawareans," Beasley said.

If you do need to get a Real ID-compliant ID or license, you’ll need to bring proof of identification, proof of your Social Security number, and two proofs of a Delaware address to your local DMV.