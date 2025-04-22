AARP Delaware will use survey results to help guide advocacy efforts with state and local leaders

AARP Delaware releases its Vital Voices survey that will shape future advocacy efforts.

The survey highlights the needs and concerns of Delawareans 45 and older, as more than 702 people took part in it this year.

The issues covered in the survey consist of healthcare, financial security, and livable communities, among other things.

AARP Delaware uses findings from the Vital Voices survey in meetings with legislators and delivering public testimony.

Kim Wharton is with AARP Delaware, and she says one topic that was especially important in the survey was creating a statewide caregiver tax credit.

"85% of those people surveyed said they support a tax credit for family caregivers who incur expenses for the care of a family member,” said Wharton. “So this is something that is really shaping our work, and we are actually looking into different ways and different model legislation from AARP, where we might look into trying to pass a family tax credit for caregivers on the state level here in Delaware."

The data will be shared with state and local leaders to forecast the need for a specific program or interest in a particular issue, enhance programs and produce innovation, and develop and take action on critical advocacy issues.

AARP anticipates the data will also be used to track issues and attitudes over time to assess any shifts in public opinion.

Wharton says identity theft and financial security were other issues covered in the survey.

"Half of all the respondents said that they were extremely concerned about having their identity stolen. 44% are extremely concerned about hackers getting access to their personal information online or hacking into their bank account, for example," said Wharton.

AARP Delaware will use the findings to advocate for more livable communities in terms of housing, transportation, and healthy lifestyles.