Two volunteer firefighters arrested for alleged hate crime

Two southern Delaware volunteer firefighters face felony charges after an alleged hate crime at their station.

Jay Droney of Millville and Jordan Hastings of Delmar, then members of the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, allegedly chased another volunteer firefighter around the station with a rope tied in a noose in an incident more than a year ago. Droney is also accused of making racist comments to the victim during that incident and later.

Although the event is said to have occurred in February 2024, it wasn’t reported until April 9, 2025. State Police detectives obtained arrest warrants for the two men Tuesday, and Droney and Hastings both turned themselves in.

Both face felony hate crime charges as well as felony second degree conspiracy charges and misdemeanor charges of harassment. They were arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on their own recognizance.

They are no longer members of the Millville Volunteer Fire Company.