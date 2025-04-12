Sussex County approves Dewey Beach EMS temporary station lease

Sussex County Council approves a lease that gives Dewey Beach-based EMS a home base.

Dewey Beach began discussing a new town hall and police station in 2022. It took a few years to finalize designs that are sustainable in the event of natural disasters.

The facility will also house Sussex County paramedics, allowing EMS workers to respond to calls faster.

But until it's ready, Sussex County EMS Deputy Director Robert Mauch said his team needs a space.

“The current facility – well, the former current facility – for 114 has been demolished, and that unit is currently homeless. We did find a rental property to get us through the construction phase until that property is done.”

That location is on Rehoboth Ave.

Councilmembers approved the lease unanimously, moving Medic Station 114 there until the completion of the Dewey Beach Town Hall Complex. The facility will hold the town hall, police station and paramedic station.

Sussex County Council increased its contributions to the project to $1.5 million last month.

Dewey Beach Town Council approved Costello Construction to begin work on the new complex in February.