Sussex County approves Dewey Beach EMS temporary station lease

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published April 12, 2025 at 4:12 PM EDT
Milton Pratt
/
Delaware Public Media

Sussex County Council approves a lease that gives Dewey Beach-based EMS a home base.

Dewey Beach began discussing a new town hall and police station in 2022. It took a few years to finalize designs that are sustainable in the event of natural disasters.

The facility will also house Sussex County paramedics, allowing EMS workers to respond to calls faster.

But until it's ready, Sussex County EMS Deputy Director Robert Mauch said his team needs a space.

“The current facility – well, the former current facility – for 114 has been demolished, and that unit is currently homeless. We did find a rental property to get us through the construction phase until that property is done.”

That location is on Rehoboth Ave.

Councilmembers approved the lease unanimously, moving Medic Station 114 there until the completion of the Dewey Beach Town Hall Complex. The facility will hold the town hall, police station and paramedic station.

Sussex County Council increased its contributions to the project to $1.5 million last month.

Dewey Beach Town Council approved Costello Construction to begin work on the new complex in February.
Politics & Government Dewey Beach Town CommissionersEMSSussex County Delaware
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both.

She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
