© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

McDermott wins Newark mayoral election

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published April 8, 2025 at 10:04 PM EDT
Meg Roessler
/
Delaware Public Media

Newark has a new mayor.

Newark City Councilman Travis McDermott defeats University of Delaware professor Mike O’Neal.

He will replace the retiring Jerry Clifton in the mayor’s office.

McDermott has been on Newark City Council for five years and served as Deputy Mayor since 2021. He’ll be sworn in April 17th and serve a 3-year term.

Voters in District 1 return incumbent John Suchanec to Newark City Council. Suchanec fended off three challengers to hold his seat for another 2 year term.

Corinth Ford and Dwenodolyn Creecy ran unopposed in the Second and Fourth Districts and will retain their seats.
Politics & Government
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne