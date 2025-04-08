McDermott wins Newark mayoral election

Newark has a new mayor.

Newark City Councilman Travis McDermott defeats University of Delaware professor Mike O’Neal.

He will replace the retiring Jerry Clifton in the mayor’s office.

McDermott has been on Newark City Council for five years and served as Deputy Mayor since 2021. He’ll be sworn in April 17th and serve a 3-year term.

Voters in District 1 return incumbent John Suchanec to Newark City Council. Suchanec fended off three challengers to hold his seat for another 2 year term.

Corinth Ford and Dwenodolyn Creecy ran unopposed in the Second and Fourth Districts and will retain their seats.

