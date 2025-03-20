New Castle County Exec. Henry signs executive order promoting land use and development transparency

New Castle County Executive Marcus Henry signs an executive order, focused on government transparency and accountability

The new order is directed at land use and development projects, directing the county’s Land Use Department to scale up efforts to notify stakeholders and the public about upcoming development projects.

Under the order, the Land Use Department will continue to compile a weekly report of new development projects submitted to the county and make sure it goes to elected officials, like council members and area state lawmakers.

Henry says he wants to make sure that elected officials stay in the know.

“I've heard too many times in the past that they get this notification late or they become unaware," he said. "This just creates a level playing field for both our elected officials and public to learn about these projects.”

Henry called the move an important step to increase transparency.

“One of the main things we do is land use and zoning, and so when projects come before county government, I want everybody to be informed about that so they have a chance to voice any issues or concerns - or to be happy about new development coming in," Henry said.

The executive order also directs the Land Use Department to increase efforts to keep residents informed through public communications and outreach.