Sen. Coons says he's a 'no' vote on budget resolution

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published March 12, 2025 at 11:20 AM EDT
Courtesy of the office of Sen. Chris Coons

Delaware’s senior U.S. Senator is a ‘no’ vote on a bill to continue funding the federal government through the end of September.

Senator Chris Coons, speaking to NPR’s Morning Edition Wednesday, called the move a “dirty resolution,” without enough safeguards in place to address President Trump’s continuing cuts to federal programs, layoffs of government workers, and escalating rhetoric over tariffs.

“It doesn't have positive provisions that ensure that the President will follow the law or that ensure that there's Congressional oversight, as the President uses this as a slush fund to move billions of dollars here and there," he said.

Coons contends a government shutdown is already underway as Trump and Elon Musk slash programs and government departments. Coons also argues the resolution cuts some $100 million in federal funding for Delaware programs in affordable housing, education, and other areas.

The budget resolution passed the U.S. House Tuesday, largely on party lines. In the Senate, however, the GOP majority needs Democratic votes to pass the measure.
Politics & Government
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
