The Delaware Office of Highway Safety is bringing back its Sober Rides program

The Sober Rides program will return for St. Patrick’s Day.

"We focus on the holiday since St. Patrick's Day is on a Monday this year we will also be offering vouchers the Saturday before. So, we will have vouchers available to be used on March 15th and March 17th, between the hours of 3 pm and 2:30 am both days," said Office of Highway Safety community relations officer Meghan Niddrie

The vouchers can be downloaded by going to mysoberrides.com, or you can scan a QR code at bars and restaurants throughout the state that will take you to that site.

Niddrie reminds everyone what the Sober Rides program offers.

"The Sober Rides is a program that provides $20 rideshare vouchers that people can use for both Lyft and Uber to encourage safe and sober rides home,” said Niddrie. “Everything is funded through our general sponsors, with Breakthrough Beverage being our top sponsor. We hope to curb the DUI crashes and fatalities by offering safe and sober rides for people."

This is the third Sober Rides activation since it was launched in November 2024

It’s implemented during busy drinking holidays. The Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve Sober Rides campaigns provided more than 450 Delawareans with a ride home.

According to Niddrie over 2,000 vouchers have been claimed.