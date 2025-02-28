DelDOT warns about E-ZPass scam

State transportation officials are warning Delawareans about a scam targeting drivers.

The Delaware DMV says there has been a surge in people receiving text messages, some from overseas phone numbers. Those text messages say the recipient has a toll violation or that their E-Z PASS account needs more funds. In some cases, the text threatens that the person’s driving privileges may be revoked.

“Never will you have any communication from us via text or via email that says you owe a toll, you need to click on this link and pay us," said DelDOT's Kathryn Beasley. "Those types of violations - like toll violations, things like that will always arrive through the mail.”

Beasley cautions anyone who gets these messages not to click on any links in them.

If you receive a suspicious text message or email, you can file a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.