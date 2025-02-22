Milton considers affordable and workforce housing report

As the cost of living rises and affordable housing becomes less accessible nationwide, Milton residents are finding they do not make enough money to buy homes at a reasonable rate.

The Delaware State Housing Authority defines affordable housing as payments no more than 30% of a household’s income.

A committee of local experts put together by Mayor John Collier worked on the town’s affordable/workforce housing advisory report for a year, consulting outside experts including the Delaware State Housing Authority.

The report includes administrative recommendations for Milton to carry out, such as adjusting zoning codes to accommodate more affordable housing development. The town’s Planning and Zoning Commission is now looking over the report and considering how to implement its findings.

Milton’s mayor John Collier said the town has always been multi-generational, with families living just a few blocks apart. He said that’s now happening less frequently.

“The state may have to make concessions,” Collier said. “The county, the town, the developers, and there are a few local not-for-profit development corporations here, but with the price of land and everything else, you're still looking at somebody making a concession for them to be able to build.”

DSHA calls for an expansion of attached housing – which includes duplexes, apartments and condos. Collier said attached housing brings more options into the housing market.

“Land value is the first and foremost component of any building. You know, they got to buy the land… It just makes sense. It's one way to cut down on the overall expense of a project is to be able to put more units and less space.”

Milton doesn’t currently offer incentives for affordable housing. Collier said the town is just not at that stage yet, and conversations on affordable and workforce housing will continue.