Over 2,700 vote early in two State Senate special elections

More than 2,500 people have already voted in a pair of special elections to fill two vacant seats in the Delaware Senate.

The two state Senate seats were vacated by two Democrats moving to higher office. The Wilmington-area District 1 seat opened when Sarah McBride was elected to the US House of Representatives, while the Talleyville-area District five seat was held by now-Lieutenant Governor Kyle Evans Gay.

In the 1st District, United Way of Delaware COO Dan Cruce is the Democratic candidate. He faces retired Brandywine School District special education teacher Steve Washington, a Republican.

In the 5th District, former State Representative Ray Seigfried, the Democratic nominee, faces Republican and retired DuPont supply chain manager Brent Burdge.

Voters in the two districts had ten days of early voting at two locations. As of Thursday morning, the final day of early voting, 1,032 people had voted early in District 1, and 1,729 had voted in District 5.

Election Day is Saturday, with polls open at voters’ usual polling locations, except for three changes in District 5. Polling locations can be found at de.gov/voteplaces .

Polls will be open Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.