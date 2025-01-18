Rehoboth Beach community discusses LGBTQ+ rights in Delaware under Trump administration

LGBTQ+ community center CAMP Rehoboth hosted state legislators and the Delaware ACLU for a conversation on LGBTQ+ rights during the Trump presidency.

State Sen. Russ Huxtable, State Rep. Claire Snyder-Hall and Delaware’s ACLU executive director Mike Brickner answered questions from a crowd of Delawareans.

Attendees’ concerns ranged from conservative decisions in local government throughout the state, long term care options for queer people and federal funding being pulled under the Trump administration.

Brickner said there’s a lot of fear in the air, making it important to examine how local groups and institutions can respond to changes at the federal level.

“There is a lot that we can do here in the state of Delaware, and a lot that you can do in your own local community, whether you're talking about your city council, your school board, your county council. We have the ability to affect a lot of change here,” Brickner said.

Snyder-Hall said that a loss in federal funding is a valid concern but added she believes Trump has an overly ambitious agenda.

“But we need to be vigilant. We need to stand up,” Snyder-Hall said. “We need to stand up for what we believe in and support our elected officials as they try to create a firewall against possible negative things coming down the pike.”

Brickner advised people to keep in touch with their representatives.

“It's very important to let legislators know when we agree and when they stand up for our rights, because oftentimes they hear from the other side.”

It’s also important for people to build relationships and find outlets in local spaces, Brickner said.

CAMP Rehoboth communications manager Matty Brown concurred.

“It’s so important to get involved locally,” Brown said. “That's a [place] where you can affect change. We heard a lot today about just seeing your neighbor and meeting each other where they are. So, that's the whole purpose of Camp Rehoboth here. Staying engaged through local nonprofits in the local political process is paramount to making sure that we can protect progress.”