-
Delaware’s Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust has an upgraded place in the state's Department of Justice.The division was elevated from office…
-
Buccini/Pollin Group cut the ribbon on the Residences at Mid-town Park this Thursday. The new 200-unit complex at 9th and Shipley is Buccini/Pollin…
-
About a dozen civil rights and religious groups in Delaware banded together on the eve of President-elect Trump's inauguration to fight discrimination.…
-
The New Castle County Courthouse will be named in honor of the state's second African-American judge. The late Leonard Williams was also one of the first…
-
Prominent Wilmington civil rights activist and decorated Army veteran James H. Gilliam, Sr. died Thursday. He was 95. Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik…
-
Political leaders and activists used this historic anniversary to stress the importance of the same-day registration bill. Introduced in 2013, the bill…
-
In the aftermath of the April 1968 assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, riots broke out in many U.S cities, including Wilmington.Tuesday night, Dr.…
-
Fifty years ago this Saturday, protesters marched on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama to advocate for voting equality. The peaceful marchers…