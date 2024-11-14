© 2024 Delaware Public Media
McBride appoints Capitol Hill veteran as chief of staff

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published November 14, 2024 at 1:32 PM EST
State Sen. Sarah McBride speaks at her U.S. House campaign event on March 4, 2024, outside Legislative Hall.
Sarah Petrowich
/
Delaware Public Media
State Sen. Sarah McBride speaking at her U.S. House campaign event on March 4, 2024, outside Legislative Hall.

Delaware’s next member of Congress picks her new chief of staff.

Sarah McBride, who handily won election last week, names Roddy Flynn to head her congressional office.

Flynn is a veteran political staffer who has served in the US Commerce Department, as well as chief of staff for Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) and as Executive Director of the LGBTQ Equality Caucus and Equality PAC. He currently heads the Delaware Broadband Office.

Flynn is McBride’s first hire for her new position. In a statement, McBride praised Flynn’s dedication to fighting for equal rights and his love for the state of Delaware.
Politics & Government
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
