McBride appoints Capitol Hill veteran as chief of staff
Delaware’s next member of Congress picks her new chief of staff.
Sarah McBride, who handily won election last week, names Roddy Flynn to head her congressional office.
Flynn is a veteran political staffer who has served in the US Commerce Department, as well as chief of staff for Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) and as Executive Director of the LGBTQ Equality Caucus and Equality PAC. He currently heads the Delaware Broadband Office.
Flynn is McBride’s first hire for her new position. In a statement, McBride praised Flynn’s dedication to fighting for equal rights and his love for the state of Delaware.