Court rules Cabela's must comply with Delaware DOJ subpoena

A Superior Court judge tells Cabela’s that it must comply with a subpoena from Delaware’s Department of Justice.

DOJ asked the court last summer to enforce the subpoena seeking information about ammunition shoplifted from Cabela’s Christiana location.

Superior Court President Judge Jan Jurden ruled in DOJ's favor.

"The DOJ has carried its burden to show that the subpoena is reasonable and made in response to its stated investigation, and therefore, it is enforceable," said Jurden in her decision.

Reports of large quantities of stolen ammunition prompted investigation. Cabela’s allegedly stored ammo unsecured in the middle of the sales floors. DOJ’s investigation seeks to determine if that violated of several laws, including the state’s firearms industry public nuisance law. It is seeking to see Cabela's records and loss prevention policies.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings praised the ruling,

"Cabela's has attempted to thwart this investigation at every turn. It is ridiculous that we are now well beyond a year into this investigation and yet we still have no meaningful answers from Cabelas," said Jennings in a statement.

The latest ruling comes seven months after a federal judge rejected Cabela’s attempt to move the case from state to federal court.

Investigators believe 500,000 rounds of ammunition were stolen in less than a year with good portion sold to drug dealers and other criminals in the area.