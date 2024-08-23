© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Court rules Cabela's must comply with Delaware DOJ subpoena

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published August 23, 2024 at 2:56 PM EDT
Delaware Public Media

A Superior Court judge tells Cabela’s that it must comply with a subpoena from Delaware’s Department of Justice.

DOJ asked the court last summer to enforce the subpoena seeking information about ammunition shoplifted from Cabela’s Christiana location.

Superior Court President Judge Jan Jurden ruled in DOJ's favor.

"The DOJ has carried its burden to show that the subpoena is reasonable and made in response to its stated investigation, and therefore, it is enforceable," said Jurden in her decision.

Reports of large quantities of stolen ammunition prompted investigation. Cabela’s allegedly stored ammo unsecured in the middle of the sales floors. DOJ’s investigation seeks to determine if that violated of several laws, including the state’s firearms industry public nuisance law. It is seeking to see Cabela's records and loss prevention policies.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings praised the ruling,

"Cabela's has attempted to thwart this investigation at every turn. It is ridiculous that we are now well beyond a year into this investigation and yet we still have no meaningful answers from Cabelas," said Jennings in a statement.

The latest ruling comes seven months after a federal judge rejected Cabela’s attempt to move the case from state to federal court.

Investigators believe 500,000 rounds of ammunition were stolen in less than a year with good portion sold to drug dealers and other criminals in the area.
Politics & Government
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne