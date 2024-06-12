Eugene Young drops out of Delaware's U.S.House race

Nearly a year after launching his bid for Delaware's lone U.S House seat, Eugene Young says he's suspending his campaign.

“This decision comes after careful consideration and deep reflection. I am profoundly grateful for the trust and investment our team of supporters, volunteers, and donors have placed in me during this campaign. To my family, thank you for your support on this journey," said Young in a statement. " Although I am suspending my 2024 run for Congress, my commitment to the state of Delaware remains unwavering. I will continue to advocate for policies and legislation that support everyday Delawareans.

The former Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) Director entered the race in July 2024, creating a three person Democratic primary with State Senator Sarah McBride and State Treasurer Colleen Davis.

Davis left the race in February citing health concerns for her and her family and threw her support to McBride. Now, McBride is the lone Democrat running.

In a statement, McBride calls Young a committed and compassionate Delawarean with service in his heart.

In Delaware, we often find ourselves running for the same office alongside fellow candidates who we like and deeply respect, people who are decent, qualified, and talented leaders," McBride says. "Over the last year, my respect for Eugene has only grown. He’s run a positive campaign focused on the most important issues facing Delawareans: affordable housing and health care, good-paying jobs, and livable communities where all our families and neighbors can thrive. I know the story of Eugene’s contributions to our state is only just beginning."

Young had the endorsement of Gov. John Carney, who appointed him DSHA Director in May 2021. But Young faced a huge fundraising gap in the race with McBride. The most recent fundrasing numbers available in February showed McBride had raised over $1.23 million compared to Young's $287,300. And late last month, the McBride campaign touted it's fundraising number had reached raised $2.14 million.

Young was seeking to become the first Black man to represent the First State in Congress.

He previously served as the President and CEO of the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League, and co-founded Network Delaware. He ran for Wilmington mayor in 2016, coming in second to current mayor Mike Purzycki in a 8 person Democratic primary.

The only other announced candidate in the U.S. House race is Dover businesswoman Donyale Hall, who is running as a Republican, but has yet to formally file.

Incumbent Lisa Blunt-Rochester is leaving the seat to run for U.S. Senate.