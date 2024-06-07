© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Division of Revenue hopes to process remaining state tax refunds by end of June

Delaware Public Media | By Sarah Petrowich
Published June 7, 2024 at 5:07 PM EDT

While some Delawareans are reporting an abnormal wait time for their state tax return, Division of Revenue Director Kathy Revel says efficiency in most categories have improved compared to last year.

“We have issued about 78% of all refund requests. We are in some areas above average in processing those that do not require manual review — [we] actually have seen a 16% increase in turnaround time," Revel said.

She says even complex returns are a few days ahead of schedule, which often require manual review due to data inconsistencies, fraud review or missing documentation.

Revel also notes Delaware has seen an increase in fraud schemes, which has contributed to the need for more manual reviews compared to last year.

She adds while there is no way to expedite your return, they are looking into returns that have taken longer than the quoted time period and issuing those as quickly as possible.

“We understand the significance of someone waiting for their tax return, and it feels like the delays are actually longer than what they have in prior years because they’re affected, and it becomes urgent for them," she said.

Revel expects the division to issue the majority of the remaining tax returns by the end of June.

You can track the status of your refund on the Division of Revenue’s website.
Sarah Petrowich
Before residing in Dover, Delaware, Sarah Petrowich moved around the country with her family, spending eight years in Fairbanks, Alaska, 10 years in Carbondale, Illinois and four years in Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 2023 with a dual degree in Journalism and Political Science.
