Wilmington seeks feedback on environmental assessment for Riverfront Transportation Infrastructure Project

The City of Wilmington and others are seeking feedback on the environmental assessment for the Wilmington Riverfront Transportation Infrastructure Project.

The project proposes transportation infrastructure improvements for the South Market Street Riverfront East area, to foster connectivity of the riverfront area and provide multi-modal resources.

The City of Wilmington received a $17 million federal grant for the project, which requires it to present an environmental assessment to the Federal Highway Administration.

City Economic Development Director Sean Park says the assessment evaluates effects on several socioeconomic, cultural, natural, and other environmental resources.

“Hazardous materials, noise, air quality, greenhouse gas, restored structures, archaeology, wetlands, environmental justice, groundwater hydrology," he says. "So it’s a detailed list and the environmental assessment goes into measuring each of the anticipated effects.”

Park adds the assessment also evaluates measures to avoid, minimize, and mitigate any impact.

“So some concerns of traffic, noise, questions on the NEPA process itself, impact to local wildlife, improvements to alleviate flooding in the area, the timing of the project and when timing will begin," he adds.

The project aims to rehabilitate and create effective stormwater management. Plans include adding drainage outfalls, tide control valves, and two feet of clean fill beneath proposed transportation improvements, plus repairing the existing bulkhead and constructing a new one.

Other improvements include new pedestrian and cyclist accommodations that connect to existing pathways.

Residents can view the assessment and submit public comment up until May 1 at riverfronteastconnect.com.